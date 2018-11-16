The Magicians sparks a magical revolution (and more!) in epic new season 4 trailer

The Magicians

Chancellor Agard
November 16, 2018 at 03:30 PM EST

The Magicians will sing the song of angry men in season 4.

The SYFY drama’s new season 4 trailer, which EW is debuting above, reveals what the world looks like now that Library controls magic. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, but it’s not a great place to be and, to borrow Marina’s (Kacey Rohl) words, gives off some serious 1984 vibes as we see hedge witches being persecuted and more.

“Season 4 deals with the regulation of magic,” showrunner/executive producer Sera Gamble tells EW. “It’s back, but now under the strict control of the Library, which isn’t really what any of our characters had in mind when they saved magic last season.”

Of course, where there’s an oppressive system, there’s usually an opposing revolutionary faction that rises to take it down, and that’s what we get here. So, Quentin (Jason Ralph), Margo (Summer Bishil), Kady (Jade Tailor), and the rest of the gang will not only have their hands full trying to reclaim their identities, which were wiped at the end of last season, and dealing with the ancient monster currently possessing Eliot’s (Hale Appleman) body, but they’ll also take part in a rebellion, too. In other words, it’s just another typically bonkers and busy-as-hell day in the world of The Magicians (returns Jan 23.).

“In fact, our heroes remain fugitives and have to find ways to act without being caught by the powers that be. In the middle of that whole cluster, stick in an unkillable monster possessing the highly killable body of their friend Eliot, and you get a sense of the stakes and pressure the magicians face,” says Gamble.

The new promo contains plenty of intriguing teases about the season beyond the revolution, too. There’s Penny (Arjun Gupta) and Kady in disguise; someone offering Alice (Olivia Taylor Dudley) the chance to be more powerful than she is; and a surprising kiss between Margo and Josh (Trevor Einhorn) that raises many questions.

Catch the show’s rebellious spirit and watch the trailer above. Check out some new photos below:

Also starring Stella Maeve, Brittany Curan, and Rick Worthy, The Magicians returns Wednesday, Jan. 23 at 9 p.m. on SYFY.

