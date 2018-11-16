The best TV marathons this Thanksgiving weekend

Thanksgiving is all about overindulging, but that doesn’t just mean at dinner. This year TV fans have plenty to be thankful for with movie and series marathons beginning today. Here are a few highlights of what’s on the table for your viewing pleasure.

The Middle

Freeform will air the ABC sitcom‘s first six Thanksgiving episodes starting at 1 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 16 and then air the seventh, eighth, and ninth Thanksgiving episodes on Monday, Nov. 19 starting at 1 p.m. ET.

Gilmore Girls

Fans can relive all of their favorite moments from Lorelai and Rory — including that time they ate four Thanksgiving meals — during UPtv’s GilMore the Merrier, during which the network will air all seven seasons of Gilmore Girls 24 hours a day for 153 straight hours. The marathon kicks off Monday, Nov. 19, at 3 p.m. ET and will conclude on Sunday, Nov. 25, at 12 a.m. ET.

Roseanne

The Conner family may be making new memories on their ABC spin-off, but fans of the original series can catch “Thanksgiving 1993” on Wednesday, Nov. 21 at 11 a.m. ET on CMT, followed at 11:30 a.m. ET by “Thanksgiving 1994.” The next day, the binge continues with “We Gather Together” at 9 a.m. ET, followed by “Thanksgiving 1991” at 9:30. “The Last Thursday in November” will air at 9 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 23, followed by “Home Is Where the Afghan Is.”

Gone with the Wind

If you’re getting up early to put the turkey in the oven, you can catch the first of four back-to-back airings of Gone with the Wind, which begin Thanksgiving morning at 6 a.m. ET on SundanceTV.

FX’s Thanksgiving Movie Marathon

Celebrate Thanksgiving Day with an all-day family movie marathon featuring Epic, The Angry Birds Movie, The Secret Life of Pets, Minions, and Despicable Me 2. The fun starts bright and early at 7 a.m. ET.

FXX Thanksgiving Day Comedy Movie Marathon

The event kicks off at 8 a.m. ET with the following laugh-out-loud titles: This is 40, Neighbors 2, Sausage Party, and Daddy’s Home.

Bob’s Burgers

Celebrate Thanksgiving with the Belchers from 8:30–11 a.m. ET, Thanksgiving day on TBS.

The Godfather

Catch The Godfather at 9 a.m. or at 5:30 p.m. ET, followed by The Godfather, Part II at 1 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. The Godfather, Part III finally gets its time in the sun (or moon, rather) at 2 a.m. ET.

Family Guy

TBS keeps the animated family fun going with the Family Guy Thanksgiving episodes airing 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving day.

Friends

There may be an episode titled “The One with all the Thanksgivings” but TBS will give that title a whole new meaning when the network airs all the classic NBC sitcom’s Thanksgiving episodes starting at 1 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving day.

The Simpsons

It’s a Simpsons feast full of Thanksgiving episodes from 8 p.m.-midnight ET the night of Thanksgiving.

Chimp Sanctuary

Go bananas with BBC America’s full day of chimp-focused programming including the premiere of Chimp Sanctuary at 9 p.m. ET, followed by Chimps of the Lost Gorge at 10 p.m. ET. The network is keeping the celebration going all weekend, airing an Earth Marathon featuring episodes from the BBCA’s biggest natural history series, including Emmy-winning Planet Earth II, Blue Planet II, and Life.

