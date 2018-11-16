Watch Netflix execs reject all of Hasan Minhaj's pitches

Netflix liked Hasan MInhaj enough to order 32 episodes of his new show Patriot Act, but that doesn’t mean they are buying all of his ideas.

Ahead of this week’s episode on the clothing line Supreme (“inspired by hip-hop, skate culture, and whatever Jonah Hill is wearing right now), the comedian went to Netflix HQ to pitch executives on his clothing ideas in his weekly exclusive video for EW.

Some of his rejected pitches include a Supreme tattoo (“J.R. Smith did it, if he’s dumb enough to do it, a lot of other people will be”), a hat that doesn’t touch your hair, and a Netflix shirt with a button that makes their signature noise.

For more, watch the video above, and new episodes of Patriot Act hit Netflix every Sunday.

