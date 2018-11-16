Martha Stewart helps Macy's Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular contestants find inspiration

Esme Douglas
November 16, 2018 at 11:00 AM EST

Gearing up for Thanksgiving and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade next Thursday, Food Network has whipped up the Macy’s Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular special, where host Martha Stewart will welcome four of the country’s best cake artists as they craft cakes inspired by their favorite Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons and floats.

In this clip, shared exclusively with EW above, Martha takes the bakers to Macy’s Parade Studio, where the parade’s famous balloons, floats, and costumes are made.

“As an artist walking into that space was like [being] a kid in a toy store,” one contestant says. “It was just a magical place.”

Anders Krusberg/Food Network

As the contestants create cake replicas of the iconic floats, from Tom Turkey and Santa’s Sleigh to the Grinch and Aviator Snoopy, cake masters Buddy Valastro and Yolanda Gampp decide which masterpiece deserves the $25,000 prize.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular airs Sunday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on Food Network.

