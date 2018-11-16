Kristin Davis 'wouldn't be alive' without Sex and the City role

Kristin Davis believes without her turn on Sex and the City, she likely wouldn’t be alive today.

The actress, who starred as Charlotte York for six seasons on the landmark HBO series, looked back at her time on the show during an interview with the podcast Origins With James Andrew Miller and revealed her early career success helped her to overcome alcohol addiction.

“I don’t think I would be alive,” she shared. “I’m an addict. I’m a recovering alcoholic. If I hadn’t found acting…acting is the only thing that made me want to ever get sober. I didn’t have anything that was that important to me other than trying to dull my senses.”

Davis, now 53, once feared her struggle would mean she wouldn’t live to see 30, but being part of a major production led her down the path of sobriety.

“I didn’t think I would live to be 30,” she said. “I started drinking very young and luckily I quit very young, before any success happened, thank goodness.”

She adds, “Because my love for acting was so big when I was very young, I had something that was more important to me than just drinking.”

The comedy, which helped kick off the golden age of TV prior to the release of The Sopranos and The Wire, aired its final episode in 2004 and later spawned two films —Sex and the City: The Movie (2008) and Sex and the City 2 (2010).

The Origins podcast episode “Sex and the City: Brighter Lights, Bigger City” also features interviews with cast members Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Chris Noth.

