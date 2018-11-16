Callie and Mariana have money issues in the first Good Trouble promo

Adulthood is about as exciting as it is stressful, and that’s a lesson Callie and Mariana learn very quickly in Good Trouble.

EW has an exclusive first look at the first promo for The Fosters spin-off, which follows Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) as they embark on the next phase of their young adult lives in Los Angeles. And based on the promo, it doesn’t take long for the young women to realize what it really means to live on their own. In other words, it’s expensive. But that doesn’t mean it can’t be fun, and it seems fair to say they find a way to enjoy their new freedom as well. Fosters fans will also notice a couple familiar faces in the promo. (Spoiler: It’s not Jesus, but we know he’ll show up at some point.)

Additionally, EW has a first look at the series’ official poster, which you can see below.

Freeform

Good Trouble premieres on January 8 on Freeform.

