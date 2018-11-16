In this Sunday’s episode of Doctor Who, titled “Kerblam!,” a mysterious message arrives in a package addressed to the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker). That leads the Time Lord, Graham (Bradley Walsh), Yaz (Mandip Gill), and Ryan (Tosin Cole) to investigate the warehouse moon orbiting Kandoka, and the home of the galaxy’s largest retailer: Kerblam!

The show’s guest stars are Lee Mack and Julie Hesmondhalgh, the latter of whom appeared in the third season of Broadchurch, the British crime drama whose cast included Whittaker and which was created by current Who showrunner Chris Chibnall.

“Kerblam!” is written by Pete McTighe and directed by Jennifer Perrott.

Watch a teaser trailer for the episode above and see exclusive images from “Kerblam!,” below.

Ben Blackall/BBC AMERICA

Ben Blackall/BBC AMERICA

