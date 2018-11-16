See Jodie Whittaker's time traveler get a new fez in Doctor Who clip

Ben Blackall/BBC AMERICA

Doctor Who

Show Details
type
TV Show
Genre
Sci-fi
Network
BBC America
Clark Collis
November 16, 2018 at 07:58 PM EST

It has been a while since Doctor Who fans saw everyone’s favorite two-hearted Gallifreyan sporting a fez. But that sartorial drought is over! The BBC has just released an extended version of a clip shown earlier today as part of the U.K.’s Children in Need campaign which finds Jodie Whittaker‘s Time Lord receiving delivery of a fez presumably purchased by Matt Smith’s Eleventh Doctor (a big fan of that particular type of chapeau).

The clip is from this Sunday’s episode of Doctor Who in which the Doctor, Graham (Bradley Walsh), Yaz (Mandip Gill), and Ryan (Tosin Cole) investigate the warehouse moon orbiting Kandoka, and the home of the galaxy’s largest retailer: Kerblam! The show’s guest stars are Lee Mack and Julie Hesmondhalgh.

See that clip, below.

Doctor Who airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on BBC America.

Related content:

Doctor Who

type
TV Show
seasons
11
Genre
Sci-fi
Rating
TV-PG
run date
03/26/05
Cast
Jodie Whittaker,
Bradley Walsh,
Tosin Cole,
Mandip Gill
Network
BBC America
Available For Streaming On
Amazon
Complete Coverage
Doctor Who

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now