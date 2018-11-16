See Jodie Whittaker's time traveler get a new fez in Doctor Who clip

It has been a while since Doctor Who fans saw everyone’s favorite two-hearted Gallifreyan sporting a fez. But that sartorial drought is over! The BBC has just released an extended version of a clip shown earlier today as part of the U.K.’s Children in Need campaign which finds Jodie Whittaker‘s Time Lord receiving delivery of a fez presumably purchased by Matt Smith’s Eleventh Doctor (a big fan of that particular type of chapeau).

The clip is from this Sunday’s episode of Doctor Who in which the Doctor, Graham (Bradley Walsh), Yaz (Mandip Gill), and Ryan (Tosin Cole) investigate the warehouse moon orbiting Kandoka, and the home of the galaxy’s largest retailer: Kerblam! The show’s guest stars are Lee Mack and Julie Hesmondhalgh.

See that clip, below.

Here's an extended version of the exclusive clip from tonight's #ChildrenInNeed. If you would like to donate please click here https://t.co/f4GlIfQN0L and don’t forget ‘Kerblam!’ will be on @BBCOne this Sunday at 6.30pm! #DoctorWho #CiN pic.twitter.com/FJBrO1wTOT — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) November 16, 2018

Doctor Who airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on BBC America.

