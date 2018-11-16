There are few things in life that Bob Belcher, the weary patriarch of Bob’s Burgers, feels passionately about: the Burger of the Day, his wife Linda and their rag-tag kids, and the turkey he lovingly prepares and cooks for Thanksgiving every year.

In the exclusive new clip above from this Sunday’s holiday episode of Bob’s Burgers, “I Bob Your Pardon,” Bob soothingly whispering compliments to the marinated turkey he has prepared the day before Thanksgiving as the kids — Tina, Gene and Louise — return early from school so they can attend their town’s inaugural turkey pardoning. In true Belcher fashion, the episode sees the family try to save a turkey from being slaughtered, only for things to go wildly off the rails as a reporter chases them on their mission.

This isn’t the first time Bob’s favorite holiday has been rudely interrupted. Previous Thanksgiving episodes of Bob’s Burgers have seen him almost miss Thanksgiving entirely when he has to rescue Linda’s hopeless sister Gayle from a snowstorm, or the one time a flock of evil turkeys trapped Linda and the kids on Wonder Wharf.

Bob’s Burgers airs Sundays at 8:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

