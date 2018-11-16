Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. renewed for season 7 by ABC

No Coulson? No problem!

ABC announced Friday that it has picked up Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. for a seventh season — several months before the premiere of season 6.

Jennifer Clasen/ABC

Season 5 of the superhero spy series, which features a smattering of characters and concepts from Marvel comics along with a bevy of original ones, ended in the spring with the apparent death of longtime team leader Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg). At the time, executive producers Jed Whedon, Maurissa Tancharoen, and Jeffrey Bell told EW they had written the season 5 finale as a potential series finale, fearing that they might not get renewed; the episode was even titled “The End.” But just as Coulson defied his death at the hands of Loki in The Avengers, so too has his show escaped its own end with unexpected longevity.

Although anything’s possible when talking about comic book characters, Gregg told EW he was pretty sure that Coulson’s story had come to an end. Indeed, he is not listed among the season 7 ensemble alongside cast members Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, and Jeff Ward.

Gregg will be returning to the show in another capacity, however, as the director of the season 6 premiere episode. Plus, Gregg will be starring as a younger version of Coulson in March’s Captain Marvel movie, which is set in the ’90s. But in the present day, it looks like his trusted team will have to fly without him.

Related content: