Saturday Night Live talent beam down a late-night animated series for Syfy

Rick and Morty, Son of Zorn, Bob’s Burgers, Archer, and Final Space helped make adult-geared animation a thing. Syfy Channel has a new addition.

The network tapped Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels and some of his late-night comedy veterans to develop Alien News Desk, a late-night animated series featuring SNL vet Will Forte and current SNL cast member Heidi Gardner as the voice of two alien news anchors.

SyFy

Described as a topical half-hour series, the 12-episode weekly Alien News Desk “will cover up-to-the-minute news and commentary about the universe’s most baffling species — the inscrutable Humans of Planet Earth.”

Syfy also gives us a peak at the animation style with a first-look image of the anchors, Forte’s Drexx Drudlarr and Gardner’s Tuva Van Void (shown above).

Alien News Desk will be executive produced by Michaels and SNL producer Erik Kenward. Dennis McNicholas, head writer of Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update, will serve as showrunner. But it’s not just an SNL affair.

The behind-the-scenes team include Scott Gairdner and Katy Jenson as co-executive producer, and Joel Kuwahara, Scott Greenberg, and Andrew Singer as executive producers.

“The expansion into original animation and late night marks the next step in the evolution of SYFY, and builds on the successes we’ve had bringing new, younger viewers to the network,” Chris McCumber, President of Entertainment Networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, said in a statement. “Tackling news, politics and entertainment from the perspective of alien newscasters completely puzzled by our human ways, Alien News Desk is a fun, irreverent way to put a uniquely ‘SYFY’ spin on the late night current affairs genre.”

