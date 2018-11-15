See Dierks Bentley, Rascal Flatts, Kacey Musgraves read country music Mean Tweets

Dan Snierson
November 15, 2018 at 08:38 AM EST

Kacey Musgraves, Luke Combs, Brothers Osborne, and Old Dominion came away winners at the CMA Awards last night, but along with those accolades thrown their way were some nasty insults, which they gamely recited on the latest edition of Mean Tweets.

The aforementioned country music stars — along with such artists as Jake Owen, Rascal Flatts, Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett, Midland, Lauren Alaina, Jon Pardi, Cole Swindell, Michael Ray, Scotty McCreery, Ashley McBryde, and Dan + Shay — let their haters on Twitter take their best shots in the fourth edition of a country-themed installment of Jimmy Kimmel Live‘s viral bit.

“Put some freaking clothes on Kasey Musgraves, that outfit is not country,” recited Musgraves, while noting the misspelling of her first name and conceding after looking down at her black top, “Yeah, it’s kind of not.”

“Dierks Bentley sucks and I’ll be happy to tell him about it Saturday at his concert,” read Bentley.

“Luke Combs looks like the human manifestation of cornbread,” narrated Combs before busting out in laughter and saying, “I like that one! That one’s good!” See which other ones were good by clicking on the video.

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (TV Show)

