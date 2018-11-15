With monsters of all kinds coming to Mystic Falls, the students of the Salvatore School aren’t the only ones in danger. The end of Legacies‘ third episode saw Dana and her friend get attacked by … something. And at the start of episode 4, the mystery of what attacked them remains unsolved. EW has an exclusive sneak peek at the next hour, in which Hope refers to them as the “missing mean girls.”

But outside of the mean girls, there’s an even bigger mystery that Alaric is hoping to solve, and it involves Landon. Now that he’s back at the school, Hope wants to know how long he’s staying, but as Alaric tells her in the sneak peek, they still need to figure out why Landon taking possession of the knife resulted in all this chaos. That, of course, also points to the larger question of what Landon is if he’s not human. But don’t worry, Alaric has a plan to figure it all out. That is, if he can find those answers before Hope uses her combat skills on Landon.

Watch the full clip above.

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

