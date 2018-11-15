J.K. Simmons getting his hands dirty for Veronica Mars revival on Hulu

Veronica Mars creator Rob Thomas recently shared the first cast photo for the upcoming revival series on Hulu, but he made it clear those weren’t the only actors we should expect. Now an Oscar winner has joined the ranks.

J.K. Simmons (Whiplash, Starz’s Counterpart) has landed a spot alongside the Mars Investigations gang for the eight-episode limited season coming in 2019, EW has learned.

Simmons will play Clyde Prickett, an ex-con who served 10 years for racketeering. Now he’s a fixer for Big Dick Casablancas (David Starzyk), the richest real estate developer in the town of Neptune, California. The two apparently go way back. In prison, Clyde was the first to offer protection to Big Dick on his first day in the slammer. Clyde is described as “smarter and more dangerous” than Big Dick with “a network of fellow ex-cons he can count on to keep his own hands clean.”

As if there weren’t enough going on in Neptune.

The new seasons sees Veronica (Kristen Bell) investigating a serial killer plaguing the town during Spring Break. It’s a mystery that will pit the wealthy and working class divisions against each other.

Jason Dohring, Percy Daggs III, Daran Norris, Enrico Colantoni, Ryan Hansen, Francis Capra, and Max Greenfield return for the revival with newcomers Dawnn Lewis (new police chief Marcia Langdon), Patton Oswalt (“best pizza delivery guy in Neptune” Penn Epner), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Neptune nightclub operator Nicole), Clifton Collins Jr. (mid-level cartel hitman Alonzo Lozano), and Izabela Vidovic (the troubled Matty Ross).

Veronica Mars won’t return until 2019, but the first table read has already commenced. Plus, seasons 1-3 and the 2014 fan-funded film will also arrive on Hulu during the summer for some binge recapping sessions.

Buckle up, because it’s gonna be a “much darker” next run.

