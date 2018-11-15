How to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving this year

No Thanksgiving Day is complete without several slices of turkey, a heaping serving of mashed potatoes, and of course a side of Peanuts.

Thankfully, we’re here to help you with that last one: A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will air Wednesday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. In addition to the classic 1973 Peanuts cartoon, the hour-long special will also include The Mayflower Voyagers, a segment from another Charles Schulz-created miniseries called This is America, Charlie Brown. This episode from the 1988 miniseries sees the beloved animated crew transported back to 1620 to experience the original Thanksgiving firsthand.

If you’re too busy prepping the food — and maybe trying to one-up all your relatives’ recipes — to catch the show on TV the night before Thanksgiving, you can still enjoy the autumnal holiday special. The A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving package, complete with The Mayflower Voyagers and an additional Peanuts episode, Play it Again, Charlie Brown, is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Vudu.

At the very least, watch Charlie Brown’s giant balloon float by during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

