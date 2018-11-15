Spoiler alert: Don’t read unless you’ve watched Thursday’s fall finale of Grey’s Anatomy.

Better late than never, Teddy! On Thursday’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy, Kim Raver’s alter ego finally revealed to Owen (Kevin McKidd) that she’s carrying his child. EW checked in with McKidd about the pivotal moment from the episode, titled “Blowin’ in the Wind, which he also directed.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Think back to when you first read the script as a director. When you see lines of dialogue like “It’s an impairment-palooza” and see injuries like a selfie stick through someone’s head and a candy cane stuck in someone’s gut, do you go, “Oh my God, this is crazy,” or do you think, “It’s just another day in the life on Grey’s Anatomy?”

KEVIN MCKIDD: [Laughs] We’ve done some pretty wild stuff. It’s always fun to do these big medical episodes. In this, we have this almost hurricane-level windstorm that creates incredible amounts of impalements. Impalements are the main injury. The big challenge was to make the wind believable and make it feel like it was another character in the episode. I think we achieved that. We had huge fans and tons of debris. We didn’t want to make it rainy. We’ve done windstorms before. The actress who played the woman with the selfie stick… on the page you read “selfie stick in the head,” that could be silly. She was such an amazing actress. I just want to give a shout out to her. She blew me away with those two scenes.

Why does Teddy tell own Owen during surgery, of all places, that she’s pregnant?

The doctors spend their whole lives in this hospital, much in the same way we film. We see the crew more than we see our own families. That line between privacy and work gets very blurred. It was a great moment. Owen certainly didn’t expect it, and the audience didn’t expect Teddy in that moment to go, “Hey.” It puts Jackson [Jesse Williams] in an awkward position to overhear that, along with all the nurses. We make the personal very public. It was a great, shocking moment after they just successfully saved this patient. In the next moment, Owen’s life is turned upside down. That’s the fun of the show, the dramedy of it.

Where is Owen with Amelia [Caterina Scorsone] now, romantically speaking?

Owen said a few episodes ago that he wants the strings, he wants the messiness with her. That’s where they have been at before Teddy’s arrival. They are going for it again, with all the messiness of life. They want to do it. Amelia said she is really going to try. That is what is so complicated about their situation. They are very committed to this path of being together.

The episode ends with Owen, Amelia, and Teddy stuck in an elevator together. I’m assuming the three of you are going to spend a helluva lot of time in that elevator in the next episode.

That might be true. These are three adults. They are not juveniles. They are three adults who are suddenly finding themselves in this very complicated, murky situation. Even though they are reeling and are in shock, they want to do the right thing. What is the right thing, though? That’s what is hard, and that’s where emotions get heated. Elements of everything happen in the next episode. There are moments of confusion and anger, there are moments of being real adults and trying to figure out the best path forward. There are moments of real high emotion.

Will this triangle last for a while?

I can see it lasting for a while, purely for the fact that there is so much history between Owen and Amelia, and Owen and Teddy. And Teddy doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. She is having his baby. Owen and Amelia are sharing their children together. They are all very much embroiled and invested in these things. It’s going to get very complicated before it gets simpler and ironed out.

We also saw that DeLuca [Giacomo Gianniotti] is really into Meredith [Ellen Pompeo]. Obviously, so is Chris Carmack’s character, Link. As a director, do you have a preference of who she should end up with?

I don’t know. It’s hard because Link has an uncomplicated way to him. But DeLuca speaks Italian, which is pretty cool.

ABC has yet to announce the date when Grey’s Anatomy will return in 2019.

