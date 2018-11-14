It’s the crossover that Sheldon fans have been waiting for!

For a December episode of The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon’s Iain Armitage (Sheldon), Lance Barber (George) and Montana Jordan (Georgie) will make cameos in character.

How is this going work out? We’re not sure: that’s all Warner Bros. TV, which produces the two comedies for CBS, is saying. But the crossover is perfectly timed, as this is the final season for TBBT. (Tear!) In August, Warner Bros. announced that it will be ending the longest-running multi-camera series in TV history this spring.

In a joint statement, the studio, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions said, “We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past 12 seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close.”

The Big Bang Theory air Thursdays at 8 p.m., while Young Sheldon airs Thursdays at 8:30 p.m., both on CBS.

Robert Voets/Warner Bros; Michael Yarish/CBS; Cliff Lipson/CBS

