Veronica Mars revival shares first cast photo from the table read

The Veronica Mars gang is back together! Well, most of them anyway.

Creator Rob Thomas shared the first cast photo for the upcoming Hulu revival series to offer “some indication of who is in episode 1.” He clarified in a tweet, “It doesn’t mean your fave doesn’t come in later,” but it does make this all feel real.

The photo hails from the table read and shows Kristen Bell, the titular sleuth, alongside Jason Dohring (Logan Echolls), Percy Daggs III (Wallace Fennel), Daran Norris (Cliff McCormack), Enrico Colantoni (Keith Mars), and David Starzyk (Richard Casablancas).

Also ]confirmed are Dawnn Lewis (from Thomas’ iZombie crew) as new police chief Marcia Langdon, Patton Oswalt as “best pizza delivery guy in Neptune” Penn Epner, Kirby Howell-Baptiste (from Bell’s The Good Place) as Neptune nightclub operator Nicole, Clifton Collins Jr. as mid-level cartel hitman Alonzo Lozano, and Izabela Vidovic as Matty Ross, a girl acting out in brazen ways after the loss of a loved one.

Veronica Mars offers a season-long case when Mars Investigations tackles a Spring Break serial killer in the town of Neptune, California, which will include fallout between the affluent and working class residents.

Ryan Hansen’s Dick Casablancas, Francis Capra’s Weevil, and Max Greenfield’s Leo D’Amato are also locked in for the revival cast. So, again, the aforementioned are but a few faces showing up for the eight-episode Hulu outing.

Another big name operating behind the scenes is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who joined the writers room.

Bell previously told EW Radio, “It’s gonna be a much darker world, it’s going to be a bigger world, it’s definitely not what we did on UPN or The CW, so I want to brace fans for that, that it’s going to be darker and bigger and more cinematic, a little bit different.”

The new season of Veronica Mars will premiere on Hulu in 2019, to be joined by all previous seasons of the series on the streaming platform.

Related content: