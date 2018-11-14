'Serious actor' Steve Carell prepares to return to comedy in SNL promo

Steve Carell is ready to be funny again.

The Office star has veered more towards dramatic work in recent years, including with his recent film Beautiful Boy, for which he’s garnered Oscar buzz. So, with Carell set to host Saturday Night Live, like all of us, Aidy Bryant is wondering if he’s prepared to step back into his old world.

“You’re kind of a serious actor now, are you ready to do comedy again?” the SNL star asks Carell in a new promo, to which he responds, “I wouldn’t worry, because an actor prepares, and I am an actor.“

Carell’s preparation includes practicing accents, talking to the mirror, reading Re-Learning Comedy for Dramatic Actors, and writing and subsequently ripping up pages of notes (including ones he didn’t even write anything on).

After all of this, Carell returns to Bryant and Chris Redd, declaring that his “instrument” is ready. They’re glad to hear it because they have the perfect sketch for him: Dr. Farts who can’t stop burping. Carell’s straight face soon turns to laughter. “It’s good to be back,” he declares.

Carell and musical guest Ella Mai’s episode airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch the video above.