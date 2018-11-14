'Serious actor' Steve Carell prepares to return to comedy in SNL promo

Saturday Night Live

Show Details
type
TV Show
Genre
Comedy
Network
NBC
placeholder
Derek Lawrence
November 14, 2018 at 01:32 PM EST

Steve Carell is ready to be funny again.

The Office star has veered more towards dramatic work in recent years, including with his recent film Beautiful Boy, for which he’s garnered Oscar buzz. So, with Carell set to host Saturday Night Live, like all of us, Aidy Bryant is wondering if he’s prepared to step back into his old world.

“You’re kind of a serious actor now, are you ready to do comedy again?” the SNL star asks Carell in a new promo, to which he responds, “I wouldn’t worry, because an actor prepares, and I am an actor.

Carell’s preparation includes practicing accents, talking to the mirror, reading Re-Learning Comedy for Dramatic Actors, and writing and subsequently ripping up pages of notes (including ones he didn’t even write anything on).

After all of this, Carell returns to Bryant and Chris Redd, declaring that his “instrument” is ready. They’re glad to hear it because they have the perfect sketch for him: Dr. Farts who can’t stop burping. Carell’s straight face soon turns to laughter. “It’s good to be back,” he declares.

Carell and musical guest Ella Mai’s episode airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch the video above.

Saturday Night Live

The original late-night comedy sketch show from the one and only Lorne Micheals.
type
TV Show
seasons
44
Genre
Comedy
Rating
TV-14
run date
10/11/75
creator
Lorne Michaels
Cast
Kenan Thompson,
Kate McKinnon,
Pete Davidson,
Aidy Bryant,
Beck Bennett,
Michael Che,
Colin Jost,
Cecily Strong,
Leslie Jones,
Kyle Mooney,
Sasheer Zamata,
Mikey Day,
Alex Moffat,
Melissa Villaseñor
Network
NBC
Available For Streaming On
Fubo TV
Complete Coverage
Saturday Night Live

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now