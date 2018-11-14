Watch new Project Runway host Karlie Kloss reveal season 17's redesigned runway set

Karlie Kloss
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Project Runway

Show Details
type
TV Show
Genre
Reality
Network
Lifetime
placeholder
Patrick Gomez
November 14, 2018 at 05:41 PM EST

Project Runway is continuing to give itself a redesign.

It was announced this summer that the reality competition show was moving from Lifetime back to its original network, Bravo. And in October, it was revealed that Karlie Kloss and Christian Siriano would be taking over for Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, who had announced they were leaving the series to launch their own Amazon Studios project a month earlier.

Now Kloss has taken to social media to give fans a first look at the runway for season 17 of the reality fashion design competition.

“This is the all-new set of Project Runway,” Kloss says in her selfie video, in which she shows off where the designers will sit as well as where she and her fellow judges — returning judge Nina Garcia and two new additions: fashion designer Brandon Maxwell and journalist and former Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Elaine Welteroth — will be stationed during the competition’s fashion shows.

Project Runway season 17 is expected to premiere in 2019.

Related content:

Project Runway

Make it work! Please use the accessories wall thoughtfully! Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum guide undiscovered designers through the harrowing rites of fashion.
type
TV Show
seasons
16
Genre
Reality
Status
In Season
Cast
Heidi Klum,
Tim Gunn,
Nina Garcia,
Zac Posen
Network
Lifetime
Available For Streaming On
Hulu
Complete Coverage
Project Runway

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now