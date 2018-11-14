Project Runway is continuing to give itself a redesign.

It was announced this summer that the reality competition show was moving from Lifetime back to its original network, Bravo. And in October, it was revealed that Karlie Kloss and Christian Siriano would be taking over for Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, who had announced they were leaving the series to launch their own Amazon Studios project a month earlier.

Now Kloss has taken to social media to give fans a first look at the runway for season 17 of the reality fashion design competition.

“This is the all-new set of Project Runway,” Kloss says in her selfie video, in which she shows off where the designers will sit as well as where she and her fellow judges — returning judge Nina Garcia and two new additions: fashion designer Brandon Maxwell and journalist and former Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Elaine Welteroth — will be stationed during the competition’s fashion shows.

Project Runway season 17 is expected to premiere in 2019.

Related content: