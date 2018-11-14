MTV Spring Break to return in 2019

Get ready for some fun in the sun because MTV is gearing up to take you on another Spring Break.

On Wednesday, the network announced it is rebooting its popular special-event series broadcasting beautiful young people from beautiful beaches in time for, you guessed it, spring break 2019. The new season of MTV Spring Break will take place from March 19 to 21 at the Grand Oasis Hotel in Cancún, Mexico and bring back its signature mix of upbeat performances, surprise celebrity guests, and thousands of young spring breakers from around the U.S. For the first time, MTV will also concurrently host alternative Spring Break events for the rising tide of young activists who use their free time to give back.

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

MTV first kicked off its annual vacay fun in 1986 (back before “vacay was even a word) and soon saw ’90s/2000s stars like *NSYNC, Destiny’s Child and Lindsay Lohan stop by the shore to dish on their best ever spring breaks and even put Britney Spears on a cruise liner named the S.S. Spring Break with a bunch of college-aged partiers. While it’s impossible to ever return to those heights, we’re sure the new rendition will be packed with just as many fun times and wet T-shirt contestants — and, please God, a Lohan appearance.

Related Content: