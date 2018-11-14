Migos dab to Whitney Houston for James Corden's Carpool Karaoke

Migos rapper Offset told James Corden he and his boys could elevate any song. Well, what about Whitney Houston and Neil Diamond?

For Corden’s latest Carpool Karaoke sketch on The Late Late Show, Migos hyped up “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” and “Sweet Caroline.” Sure, they also performed hits like “Walk It Talk It” and “Bad and Boujee,” but watching them dab to Houston while Corden took the verse was a sight.

Corden also apologized on behalf of dads everywhere for ruining the dab, since Offset says Migos effectively started it. “I feel slightly responsible, as I think many other dads in their late 30s, early 40s do, where I feel like I might’ve ruined it,” the host said. “I’m saying I apologize for the destruction of the dab.”

Elsewhere, The Late Late Show host went shopping with Migos’ stacks on stacks of cash, learned how to embrace the fashion of “a recently divorced dad who’s going through a breakdown,” and somehow convinced the guys to play classroom instruments for “MotorSport.”

All in a day’s work.

