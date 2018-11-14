Finn Wolfhard reveals new haircut as fans question if Stranger Things cast filmed final season

Finn Wolfhard has a new hairdo — and it’s purple!

The actor, who plays Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things, shared a photo of his haircut on Instagram Tuesday. “Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over,” Wolfhard captioned the image, which shows his signature curly locks with hints of purple.

Finn’s co-star Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven on the Netflix series, also shared Wolfhard’s haircut on social media with a video of his chopped strands on the floor of a salon. “Goodbye @finwolfhardofficial hair,” Millie, 14, wrote on her Instagram Story Wednesday.

The video comes after Brown led fans to believe the beloved Netflix series is coming to an end.

On Monday, Millie posted emotional Instagram Stories as she finished filming season 3.

Initially, Millie shared a video in a car explaining that she was going to “cry all day fyi” on the last day of shooting. She also wrote individual messages to costars Sadie Sink, who joined the second season as Max Mayfield — “I can’t say good-bye” — and Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers — “this is not okay.”

She then followed up with photographic evidence of her tears: a selfie showing her red cheeks and nose and very wet eyelashes. “Told u,” she wrote along with the crying emoji.

Millie also posted another photo of Sadie, 16, and Noah, 14, making faces with the caption “love of my life,” and some sweet candids with each of them labeled, “One More Time.”

In February, rumors circulated that the Duffer brothers, the creators and primary showrunners of the series, were leaving after the third season. But Netflix has since refuted those claims.

“Don’t drop your Eggos. Rumors that the Duffer Bros are leaving Stranger Things after season 3 are false,” Netflix tweeted.

David Harbour, who plays Police Chief Jim Hopper, revealed in a recent interview that the show might go on for at least another two seasons.

“I think we’re either going to season 4 or season 5. It’s still being debated,” the actor, 43, told CNET. “This was something that I discussed with the Duffer brothers right from day one. I know, somewhat, Hopper’s place in that story because the more you can know about the end of your story, the more you can set up … Stranger Things has an arc to it that I understand. I feel very proud of that because we’re not going to get lost in our story and leave these strands. We’re going to tie things up.”

While the fate of the show remains a mystery, there is one thing we know for sure— the stars of the show all got significant pay raises.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix paying the Stranger Things cast between $150,000 to $350,000 an episode for season 3, which began filming on April 23.

Season 3 of Stranger Things is expected to be released in summer 2019.