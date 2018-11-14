Doctor Who annual special moving from Christmas to New Year's Day

Adrian Rogers/BBC AMERICA

Doctor Who

Show Details
type
TV Show
Genre
Sci-fi
Network
BBC America
Clark Collis
November 14, 2018 at 09:56 PM EST

The time has come for Doctor Who to break with tradition. The BBC announced today that the time-travel show’s annual special episode is moving from Christmas Day to New Year’s Day.

The all-new episode is written by showrunner Chris Chibnall and directed by Wayne Yip (Preacher, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency). As the new year begins, a terrifying evil is stirring from across the centuries of Earth’s history. Will the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Ryan (Tosin Cole), Graham (Bradley Walsh), and Yaz (Mandip Gill) be able to overcome this threat to planet Earth?

Leading up to the first-ever “Who Year’s Day,” BBC America will present a Doctor Who marathon of all the Christmas episodes, starting at noon ET on Dec. 24. After that, the network will screen a marathon of all the modern-day Doctors, starting with Peter Capaldi, followed by Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, and Matt Smith, leading straight into the New Year’s special Jan. 1.

“Jodie Whittaker and the dynamic new team have propelled Doctor Who to become TV’s fastest-growing scripted series of the year,” said Courtney Thomasma, executive director of BBC America, in a statement. “We can’t think of a better holiday gift to the fans than a weeklong marathon of Doctor Who Christmas specials and fan-favorite episodes leading into 2019 with new traditions and our first-ever ‘Who Year’s Day’ special.’”

The current season of Doctor Who airs Sundays on BBC America.

Related content:

Doctor Who

type
TV Show
seasons
11
Genre
Sci-fi
Rating
TV-PG
run date
03/26/05
Cast
Jodie Whittaker,
Bradley Walsh,
Tosin Cole,
Mandip Gill
Network
BBC America
Available For Streaming On
Amazon
Complete Coverage
Doctor Who

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now