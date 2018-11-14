The Bachelor stars Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham expecting first child

Two Bachelor alumni are in paradise!

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are expecting a baby, a rep confirms to PEOPLE.

On his season of The Bachelor, Luyendyk popped the question to Becca Kufrin before realizing that runner-up Burnham was the one for him. After calling it quits with Kufrin, he proposed to Burnham on the After the Final Rose special in March.

“I’ve made some bad decisions but the best decision was running back to you,” he told Burnham during the proposal. “I can’t imagine a life without you. … I truly believe you are my soulmate. I’m ready to face this life with you and all that comes with it. The good, and the bad. I love you so much.”

In May, the couple announced on The View that they had decided on a January 12, 2019, wedding in Maui, Hawaii. The next month, they bought a house together in Phoenix, Arizona.

In August, Burnham toasted to her nuptials at her bridal shower, and in September, the whirlwind romance continued as Luyendyk shared a peek at his and Burnham’s save-the-date card.

“We’re just really happy with each other, and we vibe well together,” Burnham said on The View. “We’re best friends, so we’re just ready for that next step.”

This is not the couple’s first pregnancy announcement. On April Fool’s Day, Luyendyk faced backlash for pretending that Burnham was expecting.

“I do have sympathy for women struggling from infertility. My April Fools prank was in no way meant to offend women who struggle with that,” he tweeted the following day. “I apologize if you were effected [sic] personally by my post.”

Luyendyk can turn to fellow former Bachelor star Sean Lowe if he needs dad advice. Earlier in November, Lowe offered some tongue-in-cheek marriage tips as he picked on Luyendyk Jr.’s sweet tribute to Burnham.

“I can’t sleep… the house is quiet, you’re next to me,” Luyendyk said to Burnham on Instagram. “I can hear your soft breath and I wonder what you’re dreaming about. I closed my eyes tonight and our future played like a beautiful romance with flashes of our wedding, travels, our children and a house full of friends, family and love.”

“This is bizarre! I wrote something eerily similar to Catherine [Giudici Lowe],” Lowe joked in the comments. “I can’t sleep — think it was the Mexican food. I can hear your loud snores and I wonder if I should put a pillow over your head. I closed my eyes tonight and flashes of an empty house, no kids, no noise, just me and Netflix played out like a beautiful romance.”

Us Weekly first reported the Burnham and Luyendyk’s pregnancy news.