This Is Us producers break down Jack's painful reunion with Nicky, road trip with Rebecca

Warning: This story contains plot points from “Sometimes,” Tuesday’s episode of This Is Us.

Tuesday’s episode of This Is Us took viewers on multiple journeys on multiple continents in multiple eras. In a trans-Pacific trip to present-day Vietnam, Kevin (Justin Hartley) was in search of answers about his father’s time there — and that photo of Jack (Milo Ventimigila) with a Vietnamese woman wearing the necklace that Jack eventually gave to him. Jack and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) embarked on a cross-country road trip to L.A. in the early ’70s, only one week into a nascent relationship. There was also the motorcycle trip that Staff Sgt. Pearson took back to his fishing-village outpost in Vietnam after a seemingly unsuccessful mission to get his brother, Nicky (Michael Angarano), transferred to his unit.

Along the way(s), there were confessions (Zoe revealed to Kevin that she had been sexually abused), rejections (the record label exec told Rebecca that she was only “Pittsburgh good”), severe family tensions (Nicky had some issues with Jack’s arrival), moments of forgiveness (Jack met with the parents of a dead soldier under his purview), and even some stomach-turning events (thanks to some bad bat). Let’s grab a turkey sandwich, film a paper towel commercial, and (quietly) pop a bottle of champagne as we delve into the events of “Sometimes” with This Is Us executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: That reunion between Jack and Nicky was pretty fraught, as was hinted a few episodes back. Nicky feels responsibility for Jack being in harm’s way, telling him, “If you die out here, that’s not on me,” but also he pushes away from him when Jack tries to comfort him and take charge. How do we sum up his headspace? Is he both relieved that his brother is here but also angry that Superman had to risk his own life to save the day again?

ISAAC APTAKER: Yeah, he’s experiencing quite a lot of contradictory emotions. On one hand, he is relieved to see his protective older brother, who he trusts and feels safe with. He’s also really angry that Jack would’ve voluntarily made the choice to come over here, because Nicky has certainly seen some pretty messed-up stuff and learned how horrific war can be. Michael did such a great job in playing those conflicting emotions — relief to see his brother, and also anger and frustration at the sacrifice Jack has made.

ELIZABETH BERGER: Obviously this is an extreme situation, but I think we can all imagine that in any situation, being Jack’s younger brother is a complex situation to be in. On one hand, you have this great built-in, lifelong protector, but on the other hand, you’re always somewhat the shadow of this person who has made it their mission in life to protect you, and that can lead to a lot of contradictory and complicated emotions.

“What are you on, Nick?” Jack asks Nicky, suspecting that his brother is on drugs. We know the family is susceptible to addiction. Has Nicky developed a serious addiction — and is that the least of his problems?

APTAKER: Yeah, I think you’d have a hard time trying to rank his problems in any kind of order, because there’s a lot there. [Laughs]. He’s certainly not sober when Jack finds him. He’s become dependent on a variety of things to get through the trauma and horrors of Vietnam. That’s something that we talked a lot about with Tim O’Brien, our consultant, and it was a story that felt all too common with soldiers over there. That’s something we’re going to be getting into more with these next few episodes as we see how the tale of Jack and Nicky over there unfolds.

When Nicky says to Jack, “You should have left me to rot,” you wonder if he’s possibly too far gone to help or rehabilitate. How do you help someone in war who clearly isn’t cut out to be there?

APTAKER: That’s the exact story we’re telling here. He knew from the letter that Nicky was in a bad state; I don’t think he knew how far gone his brother would be when he came upon him, burning crap in those trashcans. And now he’s like, “Oh man, in this very finite amount of time, how do I get through to this guy that I’ve known my whole life and bring back the good soul that I know is buried in there?”

The major gives Jack two weeks to turn around Nicky. Will these two weeks determine the course of Nicky’s life?

APTAKER: Those are a very seminal two weeks for Nicky. And we know how determined and heroic Jack is, and he is absolutely determined to try to bring back his brother, but it’s such a ticking clock. And they’re out in the middle of nowhere trying to fight a war. So it’s not like he has two weeks with his brother in a rehab or somewhere conducive to get through to someone. He has to do it while in this village in the middle of nowhere.

BERGER: [Things] are definitely going to get very loaded. A big chunk of our Vietnam story does take place within these two weeks, so they are jam-packed with action.

Jack’s mystery woman seems to be interested in him — or is at least curious — but she runs off. What can you hint about their next interaction, and is it coming in next week’s episode?

APTAKER: Yes, next week we’re going to pick right up with a much meatier interaction for them. Next week is our Thanksgiving episode, so we’re going to see what Thanksgiving is like for our soldiers over there — and learn a lot more about the woman with the necklace.

How surprising are the revelations to come? I don’t know if you’ve been scouring the Internet, but people have plenty of theories, such as a Pearson love child out there somewhere.

APTAKER: I mean, there’s a lot of theories about a half-Pearson in Vietnam, which of course we will neither confirm nor deny. But as tends to be the case on our show, their relationship will be a bit unexpected, and hopefully moving.

We know that Jack is weighed down by guilt and responsibility from his time in Vietnam. What did it mean to Jack to receive absolution from the parents of Roger (Moses Storm)? That has got to be a huge weight off of his shoulders, so is the bulk of it after that mostly related to whatever happened with Nicky?

BERGER: Obviously whatever happened with Nicky has haunted Jack for the rest of his life. But at the same time, it’s huge to get that forgiveness from Roger’s parents. We all talked a lot about how Jack grew up in a house where there was never a comforting word from his parents. I mean, so many times he probably fantasized about his father crossing the room and embracing him, and telling him it’s okay and telling him that something isn’t his fault. So to receive that from any parent is such a tremendous deal for him and obviously does go a long way in alleviating some of that guilt.

When the father gets up to comfort Jack, Jack is ready for him to walk out of the room. And we are, too.

APTAKER: That scene would not have gone down that same way in Jack’s house.

NEXT PAGE: The producers on Rebecca’s rejection, Jack’s good cry, and Zoe’s revelation