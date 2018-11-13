This Is Us returns to NBC tonight at 9 p.m., and “Sometimes” will have you riding shotgun on a road trip to L.A. with Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) early in their courtship. It also will jet you to Vietnam in the current day, as Kevin (Justin Hartley) begins his journey to learn about his father’s past, starting with that photo of Jack and the mystery woman.

In addition, you’ll time-travel back to the early ’70s, after Jack enlisted in the war to save his brother Nicky (Michael Angarano). As you recall, “Vietnam” ended with Jack finding Nicky not in a good place, and “Sometimes” will pick up right where the reunion left off. In this exclusive clip from the episode, Nicky has some conflicting feelings about seeing his brother in Vietnam, telling him, “If you die out here, that’s not on me,” and pushing away from him when Jack tries to comfort him. “What are you on, Nick,” asks Jack, seeing that his brother seems to be on drugs. From there, things don’t get better, as you can see for yourself by clicking on the video.

