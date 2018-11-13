Trixie Mattel explains how to join the official RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 4 fantasy league

Crowns aren’t only for queens, henny! Throughout the upcoming season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 4, fans can compete for a royal title as part of the reality competition series’ returning fantasy league challenge.

As All-Stars 3 champion Trixie Mattel and All-Stars 2 finalists Katya and Detox explain in the video above, viewers have the chance to win weekly prizes by selecting a team of six All-Stars 4 contestants for the duration of the season ahead. Among their six-queen teams, users will select three starters who will gain points during each episode, while three leftover bench queens remain ineligible for scoring purposes that week.

Points will be tabulated each week, with leaders earning Drag Race-themed prizes en route to a grand prize at the end of the season. The league’s on-air Clock the Phrase component is also set to return during All-Stars 4, giving players the opportunity to earn extra points (and two tickets to the season 11 finale taping) by completing a three-word phrase teased throughout the episode.

Fans can begin drafting their teams on the official Drag Race fantasy league website. RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 4 premieres Friday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1. Check out EW’s exclusive first look at the upcoming season’s cast.

