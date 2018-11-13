Pedro Pascal will join Star Wars as the lead in The Mandalorian series

On Narcos, he relentlessly hunted drug kingpins. On Game of Thrones, he tried to bring down The Mountain.

Now in the Star Wars galaxy, Pedro Pascal will wear the mask of The Mandalorian.

The actor will play the lead role in the bounty hunter series being created by Iron Man and The Jungle Book filmmaker Jon Favreau for the Disney+ streaming service, sources confirmed to EW.

The show will be set in the period after the defeat of the Empire in Return of the Jedi and before the ascension of the First Order in The Force Awakens, and the title refers to the warrior tribe to which bounty hunters Jango and Boba Fett belonged.

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Lucasfilm

Production is already underway without a lead actor, and Pascal’s addition is a key missing piece. Variety, which first broke the news, said he has been offered the part and final negotiations are underway.

While Favreau wrote and is executive producing The Mandalorian, Lucasfilm animation trailblazer Dave Filoni, who oversaw The Clone Wars and Rebels shows, will direct the first episode. Other installments will be directed by Jessica Jones‘ Deborah Chow, Dope‘s Rick Famuyiwa, Jurassic World actress-turned-director Bryce Dallas Howard, and Thor: Ragnarok‘s director-actor Taika Waititi.

Although only a loose description has been revealed, the show sounds like it’s taking a Western-style approach to its story, with The Mandalorian as a “lone gunfighter” trying to survive on the outer edge of the galaxy, far from the civilized heart of the of the New Republic trying to rebuild after the galactic civil war.

