Are they having fun yet? See the Party Down cast reunite

Are we having fun yet… looking at this reunion of the Party Down cast?

Over the weekend, five stars of the short-lived but beloved comedy reunited for what we can only assume was a good old time.

“Look at the dum dums I ran into over the weekend,” Adam Scott wrote on social media alongside a photo of himself, Lizzy Caplan, Megan Mullally, Martin Starr, and Ken Marino.

Before he moved onto Parks and Recreation, Scott starred on Starz’s two-season comedy as Henry, a failed actor mostly known for his catchphrase in a beer ad, who goes to work for a catering company. Among his co-workers were love interest Casey (Caplan), stage mom Lydia (Mullally), aspiring sci-fi screenwriter Roman (Starr), and team leader Ron (Marino).

The show ended in 2010, but there has been talk of a possible film since. “They’re moving in the right direction,” Marino said in 2011 (slow pace!). “Nothing’s ‘a go.’ I don’t even know what ‘a go’ is. But I will say this: It looks positive, and it it happens, I’d be thrilled. I know everybody in the cast would too.”

Related content: