Olivia Wilde and Rachel Bilson just had a mini O.C. reunion

Right back where we started from!

Rachel Bilson and Olivia Wilde left many O.C. fans feeling very nostalgic after the two reunited at the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell over the weekend.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Wilde, 34, and Bilson, 37, were photographed together at the event with Wilde dressed in a black tuxedo suit by Givenchy with black pointed toe heels. Meanwhile, Bilson opted for a Johanna Ortiz gown, which featured an off the shoulder black top with a green-feathered bottom.

In the Fox series, which ran from 2003 to 2007, Wilde played Alex Kelly and Bilson, who was an original cast member, starred as Summer Roberts.

In August, Bilson celebrated the 15th anniversary of the hit series with a throwback photo.

Her throwback picture shows cast members Mischa Barton, Adam Brody, Melinda Clarke, Peter Gallagher, Kelly Rowan, Ben McKenzie, and Samaire Armstrong rocking early 2000s fashion. Bilson was pictured in the center of the photo, which also included EPs McG and Josh Schwartz.

“15 year anniversary of The OC,” Bilson wrote in a post liked by Glee alum Lea Michele. “I can’t believe it. I also can’t believe I wore a skirt I got at a thrift shop as a shirt #ifeelold #survivedtheschwartzsharkattack #welcometotheocbitch #ew.”

In June, Bilson gushed to PEOPLE about her time on The O.C., which ran from 2003 to 2007. “It was such a special time,” Bilson said. “The characters were really well thought out and there was so much chemistry between everyone.”

She shared a number of her favorite moments from the show. “I laughed so hard with Chris Pratt,” Bilson recalled about Pratt’s appearance in season 4. “I remember laughing my a– off. He’s seriously the funniest person I’ve ever come across.”

Bilson also got a kick out of her Spider-Man-inspired kiss with Brody. “That was a fun one,” she said. “Even now, there are moments from the show that I look back on and I’m like, ‘That was really cool!’”