Netflix cancels Tony Danza-Josh Groban dramedy The Good Cop

Dan Snierson
November 13, 2018 at 04:51 PM EST

The Good Cop is off the beat.

Less than two months after the police dramedy premiered, The Good Cop has been canceled by Netflix, the streamer confirmed on Tuesday.

Created by Monk overlord Andy Breckman from an Israeli format, the series starred Danza as Tony Sr., former NYPD detective/ex-con who as his part of his parole terms must live with Tony Jr., his type-A son (played by Josh Groban), who is a current detective on the force. Tony Sr. winds up helping Tony Jr. solve an assortment of cases. Netflix released 10 episodes of the series, which received mixed reviews, on Sept. 21.

The Good Cop will not return for a second season,” said the streamer in a statement. “We’re grateful to creator Andy Breckman and his fellow producers, writers, the incredible crew and especially stars Tony Danza and Josh Groban for bringing this classic odd couple father-son story to Netflix.”

The Good Cop joins a list of recent Netflix cancellations that also includes American Vandal, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage.

