Considering how fiercely she protects her children on Game of Thrones (even if she isn’t very successful at it), there couldn’t be someone more suited to play a villain named Big Mama than Lena Headey.

The actress, who has four Emmy nominations for her portrayal of Cersei Lannister, is bringing her villainous ways to Nickelodeon’s Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Headey stars as Big Mama, a gigantic spider yokai whose powers include shooting webs and disguising herself as a human. When in human form, she’s a powerful mob boss in Hidden City.

In an exclusive clip from Saturday’s special episode, Big Mama seems to have the Turtles right where she wants them — until fellow villain Baron Draxum (voiced by John Cena) shows up for a smackdown.

Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon

Rise, the latest project featuring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, premiered in September and stars Omar Benson Miller (Ballers) as Raphael, Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) as Leonardo, Brandon Mychal Smith (You’re the Worst) as Michelangelo, Josh Brener (Silicon Valley) as Donatello, and Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries) as April O’Neil.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles airs Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. ET on Nickelodeon. Watch the clip above.

