Jimmy Kimmel slams Trump over California wildfire response

As the wildfires in California continue to rage, President Donald Trump released a response to the devastation that Jimmy Kimmel called “wrong.”

“Everything about this tweet is wrong,” he said.

Trump initially tweeted, “There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!”

“He didn’t even throw us a roll of paper towels, like he did in Puerto Rico,” Kimmel joked.

There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2018

The late-night host explained, “The federal government manages most of the forest land in California, not the state, [Trump’s] the one who cut the funding, California actually pays more money to the federal government than it gets back, and of course he does nothing about climate change, which is why these fires happen.”

Trump went on to release multiple more tweets on the subject, some of which were more sympathetic to the plight of Californians displaced by the fires.

“More than 4,000 are fighting the Camp and Woolsey Fires in California that have burned over 170,000 acres,” he wrote on Saturday. “Our hearts are with those fighting the fires, the 52,000 who have evacuated, and the families of the 11 who have died. The destruction is catastrophic. God Bless them all.” [Note: As of Tuesday, at least 44 people have died because of the fires.]

The president also tweeted about approving “an expedited request for a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of California” a few days later. But before that, Kimmel said “the real Donald was back” with this tweet: “With proper Forest Management, we can stop the devastation constantly going on in California. Get Smart!”

“You go first and then we will,” Kimmel joked.

More than 4,000 are fighting the Camp and Woolsey Fires in California that have burned over 170,000 acres. Our hearts are with those fighting the fires, the 52,000 who have evacuated, and the families of the 11 who have died. The destruction is catastrophic. God Bless them all. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2018

With proper Forest Management, we can stop the devastation constantly going on in California. Get Smart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2018

The California Fire Fighters, FEMA and First Responders are amazing and very brave. Thank you and God Bless you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2018

I just approved an expedited request for a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of California. Wanted to respond quickly in order to alleviate some of the incredible suffering going on. I am with you all the way. God Bless all of the victims and families affected. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

Related content: