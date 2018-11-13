HBO is finally revealing when Game of Thrones season 8 will kick off, along with releasing the first video teasing the final episodes.

First up, the premiere month. The network announced Tuesday the final season will air in April — so it’s only five months away. HBO previously said the final season would air in the “first half” of 2019, so the actual season will start and finish well within that (first up for HBO is True Detective season 3 coming Jan. 13).

Second, there’s a video, below, teasing the final season. Note: This does not contain any new footage, so it’s not a season 8 trailer. Instead, it sets the stage for the final season with footage from past seasons highlighting what various characters have done in their quest for survival and power.

The move launches HBO’s debut marketing effort for the show’s final season, a campaign titled #ForTheThrone. Coming later today are posters highlighting a moment from each of the main characters’ pasts. The effort includes a takeover of Grand Central Station featuring 150 variants on the For the Throne creative theme.

