Everything you need to know about this year's Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Turkey. Dressing. Cranberry sauce.

The countdown is on to Thanksgiving, and with it comes another annual tradition: the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

To make your viewing experience easier, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about Thanksgiving’s largest parade, which will feature 16 giant character balloons; 43 novelty balloons; 26 floats; 1,200 cheerleaders and dancers; more than 1,000 clowns; and 12 marching bands.

When and where can I watch?

The 92nd Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs Thursday, Nov. 22 from 9 a.m. ET to noon on NBC. Today show hosts Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Al Roker are anchoring the broadcast.

Will it be available to stream anywhere?

NBC has partnered with Verizon to provide a 360-degree live stream of the parade for those without cable TV subscriptions. For viewers who find themselves without a TV, be sure to head to Verizon’s YouTube channel when the parade starts and you’ll be able to watch the parade live. You can also watch online by logging onto nbc.com/live or via the Watch NBC app.

Who will be performing?

Viewers will be treated to performances from the casts of four Broadway musicals — Mean Girls, My Fair Lady, The Prom, and SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical — and the Rockettes. Other performers include Bad Bunny, Barenaked Ladies, Bazzi, Ally Brooke, Kane Brown, Brynn Cartelli, Jack & Jack, John Legend, Leona Lewis, Ella Mai, Tegan Marie, Martina McBride, Rita Ora, Carly Pearce, Pentatonix, Anika Noni Rose and the cast & Muppets of Sesame Street, Diana Ross, Sugarland, Ashley Tisdale, Mackenzie Ziegler, and Johnny Orlando.

What balloons should I look out for?

Some of our most beloved animated characters will be making an appearance, including Pikachu, the Grinch, and the Power Rangers. Dragon Ball Z also seems to be making a comeback with a Goku balloon, and no Thanksgiving parade would be complete without the Pillsbury Doughboy.

What floats will be making an appearance?

Kinder will be giving Willy Wonka a run for his money with its Fantasy Chocolate Factory, along with an impressive Mount Rushmore float and a lively Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles float. Also be on the lookout for the Singing Christmas Tree and the Girl Scout’s inspiring Building a Better World float. And, of course, Santa!

