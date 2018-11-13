Cory and Topanga from Boy Meets World are getting their own Funko dolls

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Boy Meets World, and the celebrations aren’t over yet. In December, the show’s iconic school sweethearts, Cory (Ben Savage) and Topanga (Danielle Fishel), are finally getting the Funko treatment.

Both Fishel and Savage took the stage at this year’s New York Comic Con alongside Will Friedle (who played Cory’s eccentric older brother, Eric) to discuss the show’s legacy. Boy Meets World has continued to draw fans since its original run back in the ’90s, when the lack of social media meant the actors had no idea just how many people were watching and loving the show as it aired. According to Fishel, this was probably a good thing.

“I’m actually thankful we didn’t know that too many people were watching, because it made us more thoughtful,” Fishel said at the convention panel. “If I had known how many people were watching, I would’ve been more self-conscious about things, and instead we got to be very natural and explore our characters.”

The show’s popularity grew so much that in 2014 it got its own sequel, Girl Meets World, in which Savage and Fishel reprised their roles as grown-up Cory and Topanga to help their daughter, Riley (Rowan Blanchard), navigate the travails of millennial childhood. But the existence of a sequel has not dampened the impact of the original series’ finale for Savage.

“When Mr. Feeny said, ‘Class dismissed,’ which still gets me, and then we wrapped, this huge wave of emotion went over me,” Savage said at the panel. “Like, ‘Wait, wait no! One more take!’ I’ll always remember that moment. It was like someone was closing the door on our childhood — but in a good way! It definitely left an impact.”

Get a look at the Cory and Topanga dolls above.

