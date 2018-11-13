A Series of Unfortunate Events sets final season premiere date on Netflix

They saved the worst for last. Season 3 of Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, a.k.a. the final season of the Netflix original series, has an end date in mind: Jan. 1, 2019. That’s when the adaptation of the popular YA books, starring Neil Patrick Harris as the chameleon con man Count Olaf, will drop its final batch of episodes.

“All will be revealed,” Olaf and narrator Lemony Snicket (Patrick Warburton) says in a teaser video. “The fate of the Baudelaire heirs and the truth behind the letters VFD.”

As showrunner Barry Sonnenfeld told EW, season 3 will be “the most emotional season yet.” He said, “It’s got a lot of action, and the kids have become much more proactive and less victims.”

Malina Weissman, Louis Hynes, and Presley Smith return as the Baudelaire orphans as they may finally discover the truth of their parents’ deaths, as well as the secret of the missing sugar bowl and the mysterious organization present in their lives. Allison Williams’ character, Lemony’s sister Kit Snicket, will also play a bigger role after her reveal in the season 2 finale.

The final four books of the series — The Slippery Slope, The Grim Grotto, The Penultimate Peril, and The End — are adapted in the final run. Sonnenfeld, mindful of the open-ended conclusion to the books, said, “When you see ‘The End’, you’ll think that it’s what Daniel always had in mind, though it’s not. It wraps up in such a strong way that you may think we came up with the idea at the beginning of the first season.”

