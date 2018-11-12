First RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 4 teaser features splits, gags, and brown-cow-stunning moments!

Get ready to gag over more brown cow eleganza in the first teaser trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 4!

VH1 released Monday the first preview footage from the upcoming season of the Emmy-winning reality competition series, which sees 10 returning queens previously revealed by EW — namely Monique Heart, Monét X Change, Latrice Royale, Farrah Moan, Trinity The Tuck, Manila Luzon, Naomi Smalls, Jasmine Masters, Valentina, and Gia Gunn — competing for a spot next to Chad Michaels, Alaska, and Trixie Mattel in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

The new clip teases what appears to be the perennial All-Stars kickoff talent show, which looks to feature oil painting by Manila and rhythmic gymnastics by Latrice. One contestant (whose face is obscured) also leaps into the air while wearing what looks like a glown-up interpretation of Monique’s denim and diamonds look from season 10.

“Like the word of season 10 was ‘facts are facts,’ [this season] it’s ‘the goop,’’” Monique told EW of the upcoming season, adding that she’ll wear “other animals” in addition to “a few brown-cow-stunning moments.”

Alongside the teaser, the network additionally announced the rotating panel of All-Stars 4 guest judges, which includes Jenifer Lewis, Ciara, Kacey Musgraves, Gus Kenworthy, Keiynan Lonsdale, Zoë Kravitz, Yvette Nicole Brown, Cecily Strong, Rita Ora, Susanne Bartsch, Ellen Pompeo, Frances Bean Cobain, Felicity Huffman, Jason Wu, and Erica Ash.

To celebrate the upcoming All-Stars season, Logo will air a week-long marathon of every episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars beginning Friday, Dec. 7 at 10 p.m. ET immediately following the one-off RuPaul’s Drag Race: Holi-Slay Spectacular special competition episode.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 4 premieres the first of its 90-minute episode Friday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1. Head here for EW’s exclusive first look at the upcoming season’s cast, and watch the new teaser trailer above.

