Watch Oliver as Barry Allen kiss Iris in new Arrowverse crossover teaser

What just happened in that trailer?

During Monday’s Arrow, the CW aired the first, and very interesting, teaser for this year’s Arrowverse crossover “Elseworlds.” In the short clip, Stephen Amell wakes up in the West-Allen loft, sees a picture of himself and Iris (Candice Patton), who then greets him with a good morning kiss.

“I love you, Barry Allen,” says Iris, much to Oliver’s — and our — confusion. So, we say again, what’s going on in the teaser?

Well, it seems as though this short clip is starting to shed some light on the Freaky Friday-like turn that was teased in the three-night event crossover’s poster, which showed Amell as the Flash and Gustin, who actually plays Barry Allen on The Flash, as the Green Arrow. Like the poster, the teaser also promises that “destiny will be rewritten.”

Watch the teaser above.

“Elseworlds” — which includes The Flash, Arrow, and Supergirl, but not Legends of Tomorrow — is quite the affair. It will introduce DC Comics characters Batwoman (Ruby Rose), Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), the Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), Nora Fries (Cassandra Jean Amell), and Psycho-Pirate (Bob Frazer) into the Arrowverse, and will feature Tyler Hoechlin as Superman. Furthermore, ’90s The Flash star John Wesley Shipp will also appear as a speedster, for reasons that still aren’t clear. We’re a month out from the big event and we still have plenty of questions!

It all begins Sunday, Dec. 9, with The Flash at 8 p.m.; continues Monday, Dec. 10, at 8 p.m. with Arrow; and concludes the following night at 8 p.m. with Supergirl.

