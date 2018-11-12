If you’re going to spend three and a half minutes watching a video about acting, you could scarcely do better than this one.

Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin, stars of the new Chuck Lorre series The Kominsky Method, have gathered to talk about their remarkable, Oscar-winning careers in a new featurette for Netflix, which you can watch exclusively above. The pair covers everything from their humble beginnings to signing on to a new TV series together to whether they’ll ever retire.

Kominsky marks something of a departure for Lorre, best known for creating Two and a Half Men and The Big Bang Theory, in that it’s a single-camera comedy with heavily dramatic elements. It explores aging as it follows Sandy (Douglas), a past-his-prime actor working as a teacher; as the series begins, he spends his days with best friend and agent Norman (Arkin) and trying out a new romance with a student (played by Nancy Travis).

Comedy “isn’t something that comes natural to me,” Douglas admits in the featurette. He adds of working with Lorre: “He plays it humble and all of that, but I don’t know, man. He’s got so many credits … and he makes them look so easy.”

As for Arkin, saying “yes” to Kominsky was a no-brainer. “”Everybody I knew said you’ve got to do this,” he reveals.

For their thoughts on working in Hollywood as a whole, watch the video above. The Kominsky Method premiered this past weekend at the AFI Festival, and will be available to stream Nov. 16 on Netflix.

