CW announces midseason schedule, Roswell, New Mexico premiere date

The CW has released its midseason schedule, which features the 2019 return of a number of the network’s staple shows and the premiere date for the Roswell reboot.

Ursula Coyote/The CW

Roswell, New Mexico will arrive Jan. 15, while Black Lightning will move to Mondays after Arrow starting on Jan. 21, meaning that DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will return to Mondays in April once Black Lightning wraps its second season. Also coming in the spring is the new series In The Dark, set to debut on Thursdays after Legacies wraps, and Jane the Virgin, which will launch its final season on Wednesdays once All American finishes its 16 episodes.

iZombie and The 100 are also slated to premiere in the spring, though exact dates have not yet been released.

See below for the full schedule:

FRIDAY, JANUARY 11, 2019

9:00-10:00pm CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (Midseason Return)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 15, 2019

8:00-9:00pm THE FLASH (Midseason Return)

9:00-10:00pm ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO (Series Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 16, 2019

8:00-9:00pm RIVERDALE (Midseason Return)

9:00-10:00pm ALL AMERICAN (Midseason Return)

THURSDAY, JANUARY 17, 2019

8:00-9:00pm SUPERNATURAL (Midseason Return)

9:00-10:00pm ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO (Encore of Premiere)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 18, 2019

8:00-9:00pm DYNASTY (Midseason Return)

9:00-10:00pm CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (Original Episode)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 20, 2019

8:00-9:00pm SUPERGIRL (Midseason Return)

9:00-10:00pm CHARMED (Midseason Return)

MONDAY, JANUARY 21, 2019

8:00-9:00pm ARROW (Midseason Return)

9:00-10:00pm BLACK LIGHTNING (New Time Period Premiere)

THURSDAY, JANUARY 24, 2019

8:00-9:00pm SUPERNATURAL (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm LEGACIES (Midseason Return)