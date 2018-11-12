The Bachelor mansion survives California wildfires

Though deadly wildfires continue to burn in Northern and Southern California, here’s one tiny bit of good news: A production source confirms to EW that The Bachelor mansion, which had been threatened by the Woolsey fire, has escaped the flames unharmed. (A smaller building on the mansion’s property, known as “the Barn” by staffers who used it as a production office, was destroyed.)

Todd Wawrychuk/ABC via Getty Images

I suppose we shouldn’t be surprised, rose lovers. After all, if the mansion can resist the intense heat from all those damn candles season after season, how’s a natural disaster going to take it down?

ABC

The 9,000 square-foot mansion located in Agoura Hills, California has served as the headquarters for the Bachelor and Bachelorette since 2007. Production on the latest season of The Bachelor is underway, and the show finished shooting at the mansion earlier this fall.

The Bachelor will return in January 2019 on ABC.

Related Content: