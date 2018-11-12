The Bachelor mansion survives California wildfires

The Bachelor

Show Details
type
TV Show
Genre
Reality
Network
ABC
placeholder
Kristen Baldwin
November 12, 2018 at 11:40 AM EST

Though deadly wildfires continue to burn in Northern and Southern California, here’s one tiny bit of good news: A production source confirms to EW that The Bachelor mansion, which had been threatened by the Woolsey fire, has escaped the flames unharmed. (A smaller building on the mansion’s property, known as “the Barn” by staffers who used it as a production office, was destroyed.)

Todd Wawrychuk/ABC via Getty Images

I suppose we shouldn’t be surprised, rose lovers. After all, if the mansion can resist the intense heat from all those damn candles season after season, how’s a natural disaster going to take it down?

ABC

The 9,000 square-foot mansion located in Agoura Hills, California has served as the headquarters for the Bachelor and Bachelorette since 2007. Production on the latest season of The Bachelor is underway, and the show finished shooting at the mansion earlier this fall.

The Bachelor will return in January 2019 on ABC.

Related Content:

The Bachelor

Chris Harrison hosts the veteran reality romance series. Will you accept this rose?
type
TV Show
seasons
22
Genre
Reality
run date
03/25/02
Cast
Arie Luyendyk Jr,
Nick Viall,
Ben Higgins,
Chris Soules,
Juan Pablo Galavis
Network
ABC
Available For Streaming On
Amazon
Complete Coverage
The Bachelor

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now