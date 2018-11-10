Jimmy Fallon uses Whisper Challenge for a heartwarming military reunion

This week was depressing. Jimmy Fallon is here to help.

For a special Veteran’s Day edition of The Tonight Show, the host used his Whisper Challenge as a cover to facilitate a surprise reunion between a military veteran and her active-duty husband.

NBC, in partnership with T-Mobile, filled Fallon’s audience with veterans and their families, one of which was “randomly” called down to the stage to participate in the game. India’s stunned, hesitant reaction as she walked down the steps was one of the best moments, seconded only to the heartwarming scene at the center of the game.

The Whisper Challenge began like all the others, with India wearing noise-canceling headphones and trying to guess what phrase Fallon said. Even the audience didn’t know what was really going on behind the scenes.

After a couple of rounds, India donned the headphones again and Fallon picked a new phrase: “Your Husband Is Behind You.” Still unable to hear, India tried guessing the answer as her husband snuck up behind her.

In addition to the tear-jerker, which included their kids running up on stage to greet their dad, Fallon announced that T-Mobile planned to donate money to help India’s fundraising campaign to redo the family room at Maryland’s Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

