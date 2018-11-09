Certain Westworld sets burn down in California wildfire

California wildfires have burned down the historic Western Town at Paramount Ranch in Agoura Hills, destroying some of the sets used for HBO’s Westworld.

Carlos Serrao for EW

To be clear, and contrary to early reports: The main sets for the sci-fi drama (such as the central town of Sweetwater with the Mariposa Saloon and adjacent train stop) are not at this location. Those sets can be found at the show’s home base at Melody Ranch in Santa Clarita and have not been impacted by the fire. That Westworld set is the same one that’s used for HBO’s upcoming Deadwood movie, which is currently filming. Westworld season 3 has not yet started production.

Still, the Woolsey fire has reportedly devastated the Paramount location used for many Hollywood productions over the years, including Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman. In the photos below, you can also see a church set that was used during season 1 of Westworld.

Sad for fans of @WestworldHBO and shows like Dr Quinn Medicine Woman, the Paramount Ranch western town movie set has burned to the ground in the Woolsey Fire @CBSLA #westworld #Woolseyfire pic.twitter.com/DhZWaGbr6g — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) November 9, 2018

The National Parks Service announced the news on its Twitter account, which included a shot of one of Paramount’s Western street sets.

We are sorry to share the news that the #WoolseyFire has burned Western Town at #ParamountRanch in Agoura. We do not have any details or photos, but it is our understanding that the structures have burned. This area is an active part of the incident and we cannot access it. pic.twitter.com/oC4n7KR8ZT — Santa Monica Mtns (@SantaMonicaMtns) November 9, 2018

UPDATE: HBO has issued a statement: “Paramount Ranch was one of the locations used during seasons one and two of Westworld, in addition to the primary location at Melody Ranch in Santa Clarita. Westworld is not currently in production, and as the area has been evacuated, we do not yet know the extent of the damage to any structures remaining there. Most importantly, our thoughts go out to all those affected by these horrible fires.”

Below Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood weighed in:

This is eerie. So sad for the history lost. Amazed the church is still standing. #surreal https://t.co/6Xa7cRIWYP — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) November 9, 2018

According to CNN, the fire is one of a trio of California wildfires that have left at least five dead and destroyed thousands of structures and forced thousands of residents to evacuate.

