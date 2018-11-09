Watch Trixie Mattel kiki with new RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 4 cast

The skinniest legend of all time is preparing to spill a mammoth serving of tea for her hennies.

Following EW’s exclusive reveal of the RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 4 cast Friday morning, All-Stars 3 champion Trixie Mattel will interview each of the returning queens — including Valentina, Latrice Royale, Monét X Change, and more — across the 90-minute talk show The RuVeal Live at 12:00 p.m. ET on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Trixie will kiki with the All-Stars 4 girls about their lives and careers as well as why they deserve a spot on the upcoming season. She’ll be joined throughout the special presentation by several guest stars, including All-Stars 2 finalists Katya and Detox.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 4 premieres Friday, Dec. 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET on VH1. Watch The RuVeal Live in full above, and head here for EW’s exclusive first look at the 10 queens competing in the season ahead.

For more on the All-Stars 4 lineup, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands Friday. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Related content: