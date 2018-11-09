The Bachelor mansion burned by California fires as celebrities flee area

The mansion from ABC’s The Bachelor is among the thousands of homes threatened by the devastating California wildfires.
The iconic Agoura Hills home used on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette was in path of the fast-moving Woolsey blaze. A source closed to the production confirmed to EW the property’s lower secondary house (which is used by the production camp) has been destroyed and the back patio of the main house was seen on fire before the area was fully evacuated. Since the house is now in a burn area it’s current status is unclear.
ABC reality executive Robert Mills had earlier taken to Twitter to note the mansion was in “grave danger.”
The fire also swept through the historic Western Town at Paramount Ranch, also in Agoura Hills. The Ranch was the location of many Hollywood productions over the years (such as M*A*S*H and Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman) and contained some of the current sets for HBO’s Westworld.
The Woolsey fire is quickly moving toward the cities of Calabasas and Malibu. Celebrities reportedly forced to evacuate have included Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian West, Cher, Rainn Wilson, and Melissa Etheridge.
In addition, TMZ reported that Caitlyn Jenner’s home — which was featured on her E! reality show — burned down.
According to ABC News, the Woolsey Fire has covered 14,000 acres and a total of 88,000 residents have been evacuated from their homes. Acting Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
