Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel blast White House for doctored Jim Acosta video

Thursday night was a hectic night for late show hosts between the situation with Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s hospitalization and the White House revoking press credentials for CNN’s Jim Acosta. After Jimmy Kimmel introduced his gag for the Ruth Bader Gins-bubble, both he and Stephen Colbert called for Sarah Huckabee Sanders to be fired as White House press secretary over her promotion of doctored footage.

President Trump and Acosta got into a “White House press tantrum” during a press conference this week to the point where an intern tried to physically grab the mic away from the CNN reporter. The White House announced later that Acosta’s credentials had been revoked. Sanders shared a doctored video to support their actions. As The New York Times pointed out, the video, which edited out audio of Acosta’s response to the intern and made him appear more aggressive, was identical to a video shared by a personality for the alt-right conspiracy website Infowars.

“President Trump believes in a free press and expects and welcomes tough questions of him and his Administration,” Sanders wrote in a series of tweets. “We will, however, never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern.”

Kimmel called it a bunch of “Hucka-BS.”

This conduct is absolutely unacceptable. It is also completely disrespectful to the reporter’s colleagues not to allow them an opportunity to ask a question. President Trump has given the press more access than any President in history. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 8, 2018

“The fact that the White House Press Secretary is promoting this doctored video is reprehensible and grounds for dismissal — or, as they call it in the Trump administration, Thursday,” Colbert said on The Late Show. “Now that we know this is doctored, it’s gonna be really hard to trust all the other footage they’ve released, like [CNN’s] April Ryan shooting flames out of her mouth and [CNN’s] Jake Tapper killing Han Solo.”

Kimmel was surprised by Sanders’ remarks, calling it “the first time I’ve seen Sarah Sanders take the woman’s side on any subject ever.”

“She should be forced to resign for that,” he continued. “She intentionally disseminated doctored video footage to discredit a reputable journalist. She’s the White House Press Secretary, she should be fired for that. Sarah Huckabee Sanders should be fired and sent to live in a Joann Fabric store for all the rest of her days.”

