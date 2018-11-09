A version of this story appears in the Mary Poppins Returns issue of Entertainment Weekly, on stands now with an exclusive first look at the RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 4 cast. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

With cheeks nice and rosy (and contoured for the gods), fan-favorite alums Trixie Mattel, Shangela, Kim Chi, Eureka O’Hara, Mayhem Miller, Sonique, Jasmine Masters, and Latrice Royale will sashay their way back into the Werk Room for the one-off competitive episode RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular. And you’d better believe these ho, ho, hos are ready to jingle their slay bells on the runway.

“The fashion is jolly AF,” season 10 runner-up (and returning contestant) Eureka O’Hara says of the special’s main stage lewks, which serve a wintry mix of styles from festive fare (O’Hara promises a gift-wrapped queen) to dark interpretations of holiday classics in EW’s exclusive first look photo from the episode (above).

But just because there’s holiday cheer in the air doesn’t mean the tension isn’t alive and well; these ladies still hope to roast each other’s chestnuts over an open fire for that crown, henny.

“It’s Christmas so we’re laughing and having fun…. Trixie is excited to open presents and can’t be bothered, and Shangela is posting Christmas Cards on the wall,” O’Hara continues “Everyone wants to have fun, knowing it’s just one episode for a holiday, but the competition is real.”

The realness intensifies when perennial Drag Race choreographer Todrick Hall rocks some seasonal cheer into the mix via several groovy musical productions — all set to be judged by Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews, and Mama Ru herself.

“Honey, we’re delivering some ’80s extravaganza,” O’Hara says of the numbers. “And you know Kim Chi almost fell.”

While some of the ladies’ dance moves might score a lump of coal, each queen wants the same thing stuffed into her stocking: a crown.

“Everyone wants to win,” O’Hara says. “And you can feel it.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular airs Friday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1 — one week before the premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 4. Check out EW’s exclusive photo from the special above, and head here for exclusive photos of the All-Stars 4 cast.

Related content: