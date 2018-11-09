Noah Centineo spoofs To All the Boys I Loved Before with James Corden

Everyone is chasing after Noah Centineo, especially James Corden.

In a spoof on To All the Boys I Loved Before, the hottest Bosley to date joined Corden in a sketch to transplant some of his rom-com scenes to a more ridiculous premise. Centineo gets a letter from Corden to be a guest on The Late Late Show and the honeymoon phase begins, complete with back pocket twirling and cuddle sessions on the bleachers.

Then the bomb drops because every good rom-com spoof needs some obstacles to overcome.

The 22-year-old actor finds Corden’s secret stash of letters asking everyone from Tom Cruise to Evan Rachel Wood to come guest on The Late Late Show. Corden simultaneously learns that Centineo has already been making the late-night rounds on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Don’t worry, there’s a happy ending ripped straight out of Love Actually, something Centineo might be too young to appreciate. As Corden says, “Typical Millennials.”

